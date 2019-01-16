PM Modi Spoke As RSS Pracharak On Sabarimala Issue: CPI(M)

PM Modi had said Kerala's conduct on Sabarimala will go down in history as most shameful action.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on the Kerala government over the Sabarimala issue, the CPI(M) today said even though PM Modi took an oath on the Constitution, he is speaking like an "RSS pracharak."

It said PM Modi's comments on the issue are "atrocious and condemnable".

In Kollam on Tuesday for the launch of two projects, PM Modi said: "The CPM government's conduct on Sabarimala will go down in history as the most shameful action of any government in power... We know CPM government never respected spirituality, religion... but no one thought it would turn so shameful".

The CPI(M) said in a statement today said: "Mr Modi forgot that he had taken oath on the Constitution of India and he spoke as an RSS pracharak not as the Prime Minster. His statement constitutes a direct assault on the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court."

It said the state government is implementing the judgement of the Supreme Court, and the prime minister's statement had "dangerous implications for the future".

"This means that any Supreme Court judgement which does not suit the interests of the BJP and RSS will be defied and the government seeking to implement it will be attacked by them. In the history of independent India this is an unprecedented situation. All those who subscribe to the constitution and secular democratic values will condemn the stand of the PM," the party said.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Supreme Court should take "suo moto cognisance of contempt of court" against the prime minister.

"At least, now Supreme Court should take suo moto cognisance of this contempt of court by Modi. Rule of Law must prevail, not rule by mobs. We abide by orders of the Supreme Court. It is truly shameful that a person on the chair of PM, sworn to uphold law and Constitution, says this," he said on Twitter.

Since the shrine opened for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festivities on November 17, it has witnessed massive protests by devotees and right-wing outfits against the state government's decision to implement the Supreme Court's order allowing women of all ages to enter the temple.