PM Modi Shares Rendering Of His Address To Nation In Various Languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared rendering of his address to the nation, in which he announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), in various Indian languages.

In a series of tweets, he shared YouTube links of his address in various languages, including Bangla, Marathi, Punjabi and Telugu.

The PMGKAY, a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, has been extended by five more months till November end.

The important addresses of the prime minister are played in different languages in regional Doordarshan channels.

