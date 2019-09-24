PM Gifts Framed Photograph From 'Howdy, Modi' Event To Donald Trump

The two leaders addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented to US President Donald Trump a framed photograph from the mega "Howdy Modi" event in Houston.

The photograph was presented as the two leaders met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

"Memories from Houston, where history was made! PM @narendramodi presented a framed photograph from the #HowdyModi event to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump," Prime Minister''s Office tweeted.

The photo shows both the leaders standing on the stage with thousands of Indian-Americans in the background.

US President Trump thanked Prime Minister Modi for this gesture.

