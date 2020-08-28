Prime Minister Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar

H Vasanthakumar was a first time MP from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Congress Lok Sabha MP H Vasanthakumar and said his "strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy".

"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu's progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar, 70, was admitted to a hospital after he contracted the novel coronavirus.

The first time MP, also a former MLA of two terms, was being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

