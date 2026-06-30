PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet With Top Bureaucrats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with the secretaries of central ministries today. While the details of the discussions are not known, it was expected PM Modi would touch upon policy reforms and improve the ease of doing business.

The meeting comes after PM Modi concluded his official visit to Seychelles yesterday. Today's meeting was the prime minister's second major institutional interaction with the top bureaucracy in less than two months.

On May 21, he chaired a joint meeting of the Union Council of Ministers and central secretaries to develop regulatory roadmaps aimed at realising the vision of a developed India.

In that meeting, he emphasised the need for faster decision-making and efficient governance. The prime minister pointed out that files should move quickly without delays and called for maximising productivity in the minimum time possible.

The meeting is being seen as a key mid-term stocktaking of the government's performance, news agency ANI reported. The Council of Ministers currently includes 30 cabinet ministers (excluding the prime minister), five ministers of state with independent charge, and 36 ministers of state.