Bulletproof Jackets Manufactured In India Sent To 100 Countries: PM Modi

For us, national security is of prime importance: PM Modi

Accusing the UPA government of not being serious on national security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Congress-led regime had in 2009 ignored the demand of 1.86 lakh bullet proof jackets for security personnel.

In the BJP-led regime, not only have the requirements of our forces been met but bulletproof jackets made in India are now being exported to 100 countries, PM Modi said.

"Today, we are manufacturing our own bulletproof jackets and these jackets made in India are now being exported to over 100 countries," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally.

"Two mighty helicopters have recently been inducted. Very soon the Rafale fighter jets will join the IAF. We have taken the long pending decision to have a chief of defence staff for better co-ordination between the three forces," he said.

The attitude of the previous (Congress-led) government was never good when it came to security preparedness and this has to be remembered again and again, PM Modi said.

"In 2009, a demand for 1.86 lakh bulletproof jackets was made. Till 2014, our jawans were fighting on the borders without bulletproof jackets. Time passed and the Congress government supported by NCP never paid attention to this demand. But when the BJP-led NDA came to power, we revived the process and made sure that the jackets are manufactured in India," he said.

"For us, national security is of prime importance. There is nothing important to us than the country. Even its desire is an order for us," he said.

