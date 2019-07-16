PM Modi Asked BJP Lawmakers To Work Passionately For Development: Minister

PM Modi asked lawmakers to work with local authorities for constituency's development. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP lawmakers to nurse their constituency by playing a leading role in its development and advised them to take up a cause of human sensitivity like eradication of leprosy or tuberculosis, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed.

First impression is often the last impression, PM Modi told lawmakers, a large number of them first-timers, at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, sources said, as he asked them to work passionately for the development of their areas.

PM Modi also asked Union ministers to carry out their Parliament roster duty, when they are meant to be present in one of the Houses as a government representative, and said he should be informed if they skip their duty, the sources said.

Mr Joshi said that the prime minister told parliamentarians that they should take up a social cause or an issue of human sensitivity as a "mission" apart from carrying out their duties as members of Parliament.

Mr Joshi said the prime minister also noted that India has fixed a deadline of 2025 for eradicating TB against the global deadline of 2030 and asked lawmakers to work for its removal.

PM Modi also asked them to work with local authorities for their constituency's development. He also referred to aspirational districts, an official term for underdeveloped districts, and asked the parliamentarians to coordinate with authorities to boost their progress.

