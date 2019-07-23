President Ram Nath Kovind To Visit Kargil War Memorial On July 26

The war memorial has around 500 tombstones with the name of soldiers inscribed on them.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the war memorial in Drass on Friday to pay tributes to soldiers who were martyred in the 1999 Kargil war with Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam earlier this month had gone to the memorial ahead of President Kovind's visit.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the memorial on July 20.

Preparations by the Indian Army are in full swing to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war to rekindle the valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

