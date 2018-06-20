Day After Coalition Crash, Governor's Rule In Jammu and Kashmir: 10 Facts

Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to Governor NN Vohra soon after the coalition collapsed.
New Delhi/Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule a day after the BJP ended its coalition government with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP), saying it was "untenable" to continue because of security concerns and rising terrorism. Mehbooba Mufti, said by sources to have been taken by surprise, resigned as Chief Minister shortly after the BJP's announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Governor NN Vohra later recommended central rule in his report to President Ram Nath Kovind.
Here are the top 10 updates on the Jammu and Kashmir political crisis:
NN Vohra, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir since 2008 and a former Kashmir interlocutor, is seen to be the most experienced man to take charge in the crisis. In his 10 years in the state, Governor's Rule was imposed thrice.
The next few days may see a spike in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had recently declared that the Ramzan ceasefire announced last month would not be extended any longer.
The state's top police officer SP Vaid told NDTV: "Operations will continue. Only thing was in between, during this (ceasefire) period, the operations were stopped. They were going on earlier also, but we will intensify these operations in the days to come. And it would be, I think, much easier to work."
The centre had grudgingly gone along with Mehbooba Mufti's idea of a unilateral ceasefire for the month of Ramzan as a peace initiative. The union Home Ministry assesses that instead of letting up, terrorists backed by Pakistan, seized the chance to intensify attacks.
The centre's refusal to extend the ceasefire was seen as the straw that broke an alliance already weighed down by the conflicting ideologies of alliance partners BJP and PDP.
Over the past three years of the BJP-PDP rule, the rift widened amid disagreements over the handling of the aftermath of Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani's killing, the gang-rape and killing of an eight-year-old in Kathua and the Ramzan ceasefire.
Her predecessor Omar Abdullah of the National Conference said he had advised her to walk out of the coalition but she didn't listen, and as a result, "had the rug pulled from her under her feet". Mr Abdullah said he would not try to form a government or even offer an alliance with the PDP as that was a "one-time offer to keep the BJP out."