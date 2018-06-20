Day After Coalition Crash, Governor's Rule In Jammu and Kashmir: 10 Facts

Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to Governor NN Vohra soon after the coalition collapsed.

New Delhi/Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule a day after the BJP ended its coalition government with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP), saying it was "untenable" to continue because of security concerns and rising terrorism. Mehbooba Mufti, said by sources to have been taken by surprise, resigned as Chief Minister shortly after the BJP's announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Governor NN Vohra later recommended central rule in his report to President Ram Nath Kovind.