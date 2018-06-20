LIVE Updates: President Approves Governor's Rule After PDP-BJP Coalition Collapses

Governor NN Vohra forwarded report to President Kovind





To impose central rule or Governor's Rule in Jammu And Kashmir under Section 92, Governor Narinder Nath Vohra had forwarded his report to President Kovind on Tuesday evening.





"Our agenda was healing touch, we can't treat Jammu and Kashmir as enemy territory," Mehbooba Mufti told reporters after the BJP pulled out of the alliance.





"It had become untenable to continue with the PDP government in Kashmir," said senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, defending the move that will leave the state under Governor's rule for the fourth time since 2008 and eight time since 1977.

