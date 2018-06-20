LIVE Updates: President Approves Governor's Rule After PDP-BJP Coalition Collapses

Governor NN Vohra on Tuesday evening forwarded his report to the President for imposition of Governor's rule.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 20, 2018 08:41 IST
BJP yanked support to Mehbooba Mufti's PDP on Tuesday, paving way for Governor's rule (File Photo)

Srinagar:  After the PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu And Kashmir collapsed on Tuesday when the BJP yanked support to Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, President Ram Nath Kovind has today approved Governor's Rule in the state. Governor NN Vohra on Tuesday evening forwarded his report to the President for imposition of Governor's rule.

The signs were there for months, but the break-up still surprised Ms Mufti, who handed in her resignation to Governor Vohra shortly after the BJP's announcement.

"Our agenda was healing touch, we can't treat Jammu and Kashmir as enemy territory," she told reporters. "It had become untenable to continue with the PDP government in Kashmir," said senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, defending the move that will leave the state under Governor's rule for the fourth time since 2008 and eight time since 1977.
 

Here are the LIVE updates on the imposition of Governor's Rule in Jammu And Kashmir:




Jun 20, 2018
08:41 (IST)

Jun 20, 2018
08:26 (IST)
Governor NN Vohra has called a security review meeting at around 2.30 pm.
Jun 20, 2018
08:25 (IST)
Governor NN Vohra forwarded report to President Kovind

Jun 20, 2018
08:19 (IST)
Governor's Rule imposed in Jammu And Kashmir

Jun 20, 2018
08:16 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti Was "Surprised"; Got Call From Governor, Not BJP
The BJP's decision to withdraw support from the Jammu and Kashmir coalition caught Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti by surprise, suggested leaders of her People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday. Ms Mufti was in her office when she received a phone call from Governor NN Vohra. The BJP, her coalition partner of three years, was not the one to inform her of the break-up."
Jun 20, 2018
08:15 (IST)
BJP-PDP Alliance Ends: Mehbooba Mufti Quits, Jammu And Kashmir Set For Governor's Rule: 10 Facts
