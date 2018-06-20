LIVE Updates: President Approves Governor's Rule After PDP-BJP Coalition Collapses

Srinagar: After the PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu And Kashmir collapsed on Tuesday when the BJP yanked support to Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, President Ram Nath Kovind has today approved Governor's Rule in the state. Governor NN Vohra on Tuesday evening forwarded his report to the President for imposition of Governor's rule.
The signs were there for months, but the break-up still surprised Ms Mufti, who handed in her resignation to Governor Vohra shortly after the BJP's announcement.
"Our agenda was healing touch, we can't treat Jammu and Kashmir as enemy territory," she told reporters. "It had become untenable to continue with the PDP government in Kashmir," said senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, defending the move that will leave the state under Governor's rule for the fourth time since 2008 and eight time since 1977.
Governor NN Vohra forwarded report to President Kovind
To impose central rule or Governor's Rule in Jammu And Kashmir under Section 92, Governor Narinder Nath Vohra had forwarded his report to President Kovind on Tuesday evening.
Governor's Rule imposed in Jammu And Kashmir
After BJP's surprise move in yanking support from the PDP on Tuesday, bringing about the Jammu And Kashmir government's collapse, President Ram Nath Kovind has today approved Governor's Rule in the state.
Mehbooba Mufti Was "Surprised"; Got Call From Governor, Not BJP
The BJP's decision to withdraw support from the Jammu and Kashmir coalition caught Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti by surprise, suggested leaders of her People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday. Ms Mufti was in her office when she received a phone call from Governor NN Vohra. The BJP, her coalition partner of three years, was not the one to inform her of the break-up."
BJP-PDP Alliance Ends: Mehbooba Mufti Quits, Jammu And Kashmir Set For Governor's Rule: 10 Facts
