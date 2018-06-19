Mehbooba Mufti Was 'Surprised'; Got Call From Governor, Not BJP: Sources

Soon after the governor's call, Ms Mufti went to his residence Raj Bhavan and resigned.
Then she reportedly called an emergency meeting of the PDP. Sources said this morning, she had even accepted an invite to a launch.
In Delhi, the BJP leader who was recently appointed her deputy, Kavinder Gupta, said that the resignations of all BJP Ministers had been sent to the Chief Minister.
"The Governor is being intimated of the decision and it is now for the Governor to decide the next constitutional step in the state," he said.
That Ms Mufti was caught off-guard was also indicated by her predecessor Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, who said the "rug had been pulled from under her feet".
"She was cutting ribbons while the BJP was cutting her legs out from under her. How I wish she had left with her head held high and her dignity intact! She was J&K's CM, not of the BJPDP
Omar Abdullah said he had advised her to exit the coalition earlier but she didn't listen.
Amid deteriorating ties over the past few weeks, the BJP and the PDP were seen to be playing the waiting game.
This morning, when the BJP summoned all its Jammu and Kashmir ministers to Delhi for a meeting, there was no clear sign of an imminent bomb-shell.
BJP leader Ram Madhav said BJP continuing in the government had become untenable. "We have, therefore, decided to pull out of the ruling coalition."
CommentsHe said the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir had worsened to such a degree that the decision had to be taken "for the sake of the country's integrity".
After the 2014 Assembly elections, the PDP and the BJP cobbled up a coalition government based on a mutually agreed agenda of alliance.