PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute To Birsa Munda On Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

PM Modi also visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park

In a solemn ceremony on the Parliament premises today, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying tributes to tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Joining President Murmu in honouring Bhagwan Birsa Munda were Vice President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, and other dignitaries. The ceremony marked an expression of respect for the tribal hero who dedicated his life to preserving the independence and identity of the motherland.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took to X to extend his wishes.

"Heartfelt tribute to 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the symbol of tribal bravery who sacrificed everything to protect the independence of the motherland and identity of the tribal society, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, I extend hearty greetings on this occasion celebrated in honour of tribal pride", he said in a post on X.

भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी के गांव उलिहातू में उन्हें शीश झुकाकर नमन करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। यहां आकर अनुभव हुआ कि इस पावन भूमि में कितनी ऊर्जा-शक्ति भरी है। इस मिट्टी का कण-कण देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को प्रेरित कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/ystNxiHm13 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi and paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, and Governor of Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan.

In his message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda the Prime Minister said in his post on X "Respectful tribute to Lord Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. Many best wishes to my family members across the country on this special occasion of Tribal Pride Day."

The commemoration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Bhagwan Birsa Munda for tribal rights and the cultural tapestry of the nation. The event brings together leaders from across the political spectrum, symbolizing a commitment to preserving the diverse heritage of India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)