Opinion: Tribal Society And Pride Of Birsa Munda - Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Writes For NDTV

The tribal society of India is rich in history, culture, and valour, with a legacy marked by struggle for identity, freedom, and dignity. This society has been fighting for its rights and freedom for centuries. The symbol of this wonderful heritage is Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who raised his voice against the exploitation of the tribal society.

Born in Ulihatu (now in Jharkhand) in 1875, Birsa Munda's life, struggle, and sacrifices for the preservation of tribal autonomy and culture are etched in the history of India. The struggle (Ulgulan) to save the tribal identity, autonomy and culture is unforgettable. Due to his contribution and sacrifice for the tribals, Birsa Munda is fondly called as "Dharti Aaba" (God on Earth), a symbol of respect and reverence towards him by the tribal community.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda dreamt of an exploitation-free, egalitarian society. Following his ideals, the state of Chhattisgarh is constantly striving for the all-round development of the tribal society.

Since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, significant steps have been taken towards the empowerment of the tribal community. Under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand were formed so that tribal-dominated areas could be developed and their identity could be respected.

This decision provided the tribal community an opportunity to preserve its traditions and cultural heritage. The ST Commission was made independent and empowered to bring the tribal community into the mainstream so that their voice could be heard effectively.

On his 150th birth anniversary, it is a moment of immense pride that both the central and state governments are working relentlessly to turn his dreams into reality.

Birsa Munda aimed at empowering tribal communities. In line with this vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Gaurav Yojana and the PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) Vikas Mission to ensure the all-round development of tribal society. These schemes have been created to realise the overall development and self-reliance of the tribal society.

In recognition of the invaluable contributions of tribal heroes across the country, Prime Minister Modi declared November 15 as "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas".

Prime Minister Modi's special dedication towards the tribal society is playing an important role in the development of Chhattisgarh. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, various schemes have been introduced to uplift the tribal society, with special emphasis on the development of Chhattisgarh. The Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan, which aims to empower five crore tribal people across 63,000 villages, is a transformative step in improving the lives of tribal families in the state. These programmes focus on providing basic infrastructure like roads, telecom connectivity, electricity, housing, health services, and education in remote tribal areas.

The government of Chhattisgarh is committed to the overall development of tribal regions, which constitute nearly 30 per cent of the state's population. Special schemes have been launched to elevate their standard of living. For instance, under the Niyad Nella Nar Yojana, crucial facilities like housing, healthcare, and education are being provided to 96 villages in Maoist-affected areas, significantly improving the quality of life for these communities. Additionally, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Special Health Assistance Scheme is providing financial assistance of up to Rs 20 lakh for the treatment of serious diseases in poor tribal families.

The state government has also allocated Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and rural development, with a special focus on tribal areas.

In the field of education, Chhattisgarh is setting new standards with the establishment of 75 Eklavya Adarsh Residential Schools and 15 Prayas Residential Schools in Maoist-affected regions. These institutions aim to provide tribal children with quality education and opportunities to compete at higher levels. Textbooks in 18 local languages have been introduced to facilitate learning in mother tongues, and the state is also developing 263 schools as model institutions under the PM Shri scheme.

To improve road connectivity, the Bharatmala Project is constructing an economic corridor connecting Raipur to Visakhapatnam, which will benefit the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh. This project will boost trade, create employment opportunities, and bring tribal communities into the economic mainstream.

The forest resources of Chhattisgarh are a key part of tribal life. In a bid to ensure fair pricing for forest products, the government has increased the rate for the collection of tendu leaves from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500, benefiting more than 12 lakh families. Alongside this, 10,000 bio-input resource centres are being established to promote organic farming and sustainable practices.

Our government has introduced various incentive schemes under the new industrial policy to economically empower the people of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories and increase their participation in the industrial sector.

To empower the communities living in the forest area of ​​the state, homestays and tourism are being promoted in tribal dominated areas like Bastar and Surguja, as well as local sports activities like Bastar Olympics are being enriched. This step will not only preserve the cultural identity of the state but will also provide employment and economic independence to the local people.

A large part of Chhattisgarh has been affected by Naxalism.

Under the new industrial policy, special incentive packages have been prepared for those Naxalites who want to surrender and return to the mainstream. Under this, surrendered Naxalites will be encouraged for entrepreneurship. They will be given vocational training as well as financial assistance, so that they can give a new direction to their lives and lead a respectable life in the society.

Special provisions have been made in Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy for the development of tribal society and employment generation. The policy will provide concessions on setting up industries in tribal-dominated areas, which will increase economic opportunities in these areas. Along with this, special schemes have been made to promote traditional tribal art, handicrafts, and forest product processing. The government wants the tribal society to become self-reliant by taking advantage of these opportunities.

Thanks to the efforts of the central government, especially under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, tribal communities are experiencing a new era of hope, pride, and self-respect.

As we commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, we are reminded of his vision of a self-reliant, prosperous, and respected tribal society. Inspired by his ideals, the government of Chhattisgarh is committed to ensuring that every tribal citizen of the state receives their rightful share of development, dignity, and prosperity.

Our government will continue to make continuous efforts in this direction and together we will build a self-reliant and prosperous tribal society.

(This article is written by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh, on the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas")

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.