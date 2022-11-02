President Murmu On 4-Day Visit To Nagaland, Mizoram And Sikkim

President Murmu would pay also her respects at the Kohima War Cemetery. (File)

President Droupadi Murmu would undertake a 4-day visit to three northeastern states -- Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim -- from Wednesday.

The Nagaland government would accord her a civic reception at Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on Wednesday. The President would also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and infrastructure in the northeastern state.

The state government has invited Presidents and other leaders of the 22 tribal organisations to attend the civic reception wearing their traditional shawls.

On Thursday, Murmu would pay her respects at the Kohima War Cemetery and visit Kigwema village where she would interact with the Village Council members and the members of Self Help Groups (SHGs).

On the same day, she would go to Mizoram and grace the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl and inaugurate various education related projects in the state.

In the evening, the President would also attend the civic reception to be hosted by the Mizoram government in her honour at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl.

On November 4, Murmu would address the members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly at Aizawl.

On the same day, she would go to Gangtok and attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Sikkim government and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects of Central and state governments.

On November 5, the President, before returning to Delhi, would interact with women achievers and members of SHGs at Tathagatha Tsal, Ravongla.