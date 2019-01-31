Government Working For 'New India'; Has Given Hope To People: President

President Kovind said decision to provide 10 per cent quota to the economically backwards was historic.

President Ram Nath Kovind today credited the Narendra Modi government, which he said was trying to fulfill hopes and aspirations of all sections of people as it worked towards its goal of a 'New India'.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget Session, President Kovind said: "The country was going through times of uncertainty before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and after the polls my government resolved to make a New India".

The NDA government, President Kovind said, has been trying to pass the triple talaq bill to empower Muslim women so that they can live a life without fear. "To help Muslim women get over a life of fear and give them the right to live like other women, my government is making efforts to get the Triple Talaq Bill passed."

President Kovind also referred to the Modi government's decision to provide 10 per cent quota to the economically backwards sections. "This historic decision will serve as justice to those poor girls and boys, who due to poverty felt deprived of their rights," he said.

Highlighting the governments achievements and various welfare schemes, President Kovind said 21 crore poor people were covered under the PM's life insurance scheme, while over 2 crore households got power connection as part of the PM's Saubhagya scheme. "Under Swachh Bharat initiative, the government has built nine crore toilets," he said.

The president also described 2019 as a significant year for democracy as the country is observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.