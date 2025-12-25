Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

President Droupadi Murmu Releases The Constitution Of India In Santhali

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it is a matter of pride and joy for all Santhali people that the Constitution of India is now available in Santhali, written in the Ol Chiki script.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
President Droupadi Murmu Releases The Constitution Of India In Santhali
The President said that this year, we are celebrating the centenary of the Ol Chiki script.
New Delhi:

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, officially released the Constitution of India in the Santhali language during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it is a matter of pride and joy for all Santhali people that the Constitution of India is now available in Santhali, written in the Ol Chiki script. It will make them able to read and understand the Constitution in their own language, according to the President's Secretariat.

The President said that this year, we are celebrating the centenary of the Ol Chiki script. She appreciated the Union Minister of Law and Justice and his team for bringing the Constitution of India in Ol Chiki script in its centenary year, as stated in the release.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were the Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan and the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Santhali language, which was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Amendment Act, 2003, is one of the most ancient living languages of India. It is spoken by a significant number of tribal people in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Droupadi Murmu, Constitution Of India, Santhali
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com