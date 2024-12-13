"Grateful To Bravehearts Who Sacrificed Their Lives": President On 2001 Parliament Attack

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending Parliament during the 2001 terror attack and said the nation remained deeply grateful to them.

Reiterating India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism, Ms Murmu said the nation stood united against the forces of terror.

Terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

All five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.

"I pay my humble tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and selfless service continue to inspire us. The nation remains deeply grateful to them and their families," the president said in a post on X.

"On this day, I reiterate India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism. Our nation stands united against the forces of terror," she added.

