'Preserve Your Own Language. It Is My Request To You...': Amit Shah To Students

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged students to preserve their mother tongue and said they should make it a point to use it for conversation at home.

He also said that the government is now promoting education in engineering, technical and medical courses in local languages.

Mr Shah stressed this point while addressing the graduating students of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, at its first convocation ceremony.

Wishing the graduating students a bright future, he urged them to work for the betterment of the society and country.

"...If you want to be happy and satisfied, then working for others should be your top priority," Mr Shah, who was the chief guest of the event, said.

"I have to say one more thing, especially to the students and youths, that whatever language you may use for study, make sure to maintain using your mother tongue at home. We are now even promoting education in the mother tongue in engineering, technical and medical courses.

"Preserve your own language. It is my request to you to speak, write and read in your own language at home," he said.

Talking about the new National Education Policy (NEP), he said one of its important points is to create a new syllabus and set up universities considering the requirements of the country's future needs so as to connect the youth with development.

"The NEP puts an emphasis on providing knowledge and skill to the youth on the basis of future requirements. This is also being accomplished here," he said.

Mr Shah said he was certain that the graduating students would work to achieve the purpose for which the NFSU was set up, and added that it was important that they were getting their degrees during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

"The journey of 75 years of independence has been beautiful, exciting and result-oriented, but our struggle for freedom was very painful. I would like to tell you all that do not even for a moment forget that someone has sacrificed his everything (to achieve the goal of an) independent and sovereign India in which you are breathing today," Mr Shah said.

He said that if they keep this close to their hearts, then they will also work for the development of the country along with their own growth.

"If the degree that you have earned today will benefit you. But along with this, if you contribute for the improvement of the society, then this will benefit the entire country," the Union minister said.

A total 1,132 students were conferred degrees at the convocation ceremony of the NFSU, formerly Gujarat Forensic Science University (GFSU).

