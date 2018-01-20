Pregnant Woman, Out To Relieve Herself, Tied And Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place on Friday early at 5.00 am. The accused had allegedly tied her hands and feet and also stuffed a cloth in her mouth, Senior Superintendent of Police Chandraprakash said.
The SSP said that when the woman did not return home after a long time, her family members started searching for her.
Later, they found her from a nearby forest in an unconscious state, following which the family members informed the police and the woman was then admitted to a hospital, he said.
Her statement would be recorded today, he said, adding that the police have launched a search operation for the accused.