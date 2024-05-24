Pregnant Woman, Husband Flung Onto Road As Van Rams Bike In Kota. She Dies

The couple left for their home in Madhya Pradesh on a motorcycle (Representational)

A six-month pregnant woman was killed and her husband injured when a speeding van rammed their motorcycle, police said on Friday.

The incident took place early morning near Gandepan factory on the highway when Seema Chauhan (28) and her husband Kuldeep Singh were on their way to Madhya Pradesh on their motorcycle, the police said.

The impact flung the couple onto the road, causing injuries, they said. The couple were rushed to MBS Hospital, where Seema was declared brought dead while Kuldeep was discharged after receiving primary medical care, Station House Officer (SHO) at Simliya police station Dalpat Singh said.

Seema, originally from here, was married to Kuldeep in April of last year. She was six months pregnant and had been living at her parental home for some time, according to the SHO.

Kuldeep, a resident of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh, had reached his in-laws' house on Thursday evening to take his wife back, SHO Singh said.

The couple left for their home in Madhya Pradesh on a motorcycle early Friday morning when a speedy van hit it from behind near Gadepan factory on the Kota-Baran highway, he said.

SHO Singh said that based on Kuldeep's complaint, the police have lodged a case of negligent driving against the van driver, who fled the scene. The van, however, has been confiscated, he added.

Seema's body has been handed over to her family after the post-mortem and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused driver, he said.

