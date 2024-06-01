On Way To Wife's Father Funeral, Man Killed As Car Rams Truck In Kota: Cops

The family had reached Jaipur from Mumbai by a flight (Representational)

A man was killed and his wife and eight-year-old son injured in a road accident here while they were going to attend the last rites of her father, police said on Saturday.

The driver of the cab that the Mumbai-based couple had hired from Jaipur was also injured when the vehicle rammed into a truck near Chatarganj village on National Highway 52 early morning.

The family had reached Jaipur from Mumbai by a flight.

According to the police, Rajat Rastogi (40) and Anubha (38), both chartered accountants and residents of Alwar district, left for Jaipur with their son Athar on Friday night. Upon reaching the state capital, they hired a cab to reach here for the funeral and last rites of Anubha's father, who died on Friday.

The cab, which was likely speeding, rammed into a truck near Chatarganj village on NH 52 at around 4 am, Station House Officer (SHO), Hindoli police station, Pawan Kumar Meena said. All four occupants of the car, including cab driver Kuldeepak, were rushed to Community Health Centre, Hindoli, where doctors declared Rajat dead on arrival, while the other three were unconscious, SHO Meena said.

The injured were given primary medical care and then referred to Bundi district hospital, he said.

The exact reason for the incident will be clear only after the statements of the injured, who are currently in unconscious state, are recorded, the SHO said.

The body of the victim has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and a case has been lodged in the incident, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)