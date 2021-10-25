2 Killed, 3 Injured As Speeding Car Crashes Into Motorbikes In Rajasthan

The car driver fled the spot after the incident, said the police. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man and a minor boy were killed, while three others, including a woman, were injured after a speeding car rammed into two motorbikes under Gumanpura city police station area in Rajasthan's Kota, the police said today.

The accident took place yesterday night, said the police.

The victims have been identified as Rajkumar, aged 27, a resident of DCM road and Sahur, aged 5, son of Shahadat Ali, a resident of Sakatpura area of Kota city, station house officer Lakhan Lal said.

According to police, the speeding car smashed against a wall in front of the old Regional Transport Office (RTO) on DCM road after ramming into two motorbikes at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

Five people riding on the two motorbikes sustained critical injuries and were rushed to MBS hospital, where doctors declared both Rajkumar and Sahur brought in dead.

The injured have been identified as Raghunandan, Shahadat Ali and Rubina. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

A case of negligent driving has been lodged against the car driver. His vehicle has been seized and efforts are underway to arrest him, they said.

The police handed over the two bodies to family members after post-mortem today, the station house officer added.