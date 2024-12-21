On Camera, Car Flips 8 Times, But No One Hurt. They Then Ask For 'Tea'

None of the passengers were hurt in the incident.

In a miraculous escape, five passengers were unhurt after their car flipped eight times in a freak accident on a highway in Rajasthan's Nagaur on Friday. The incident was captured on CCTV which showed the SUV, carrying five people, speeding on the highway.

As the driver of the car was taking a turn, he seemed to have lost control. Within seconds, the vehicle flipped at least eight times and landed in an upside-down position in front of a car showroom. Visuals showed the car crashing into the company's main gate which broke due to the impact.

The crash was so strong that the vehicle was left in a mangled wreck.

According to officials, the driver first jumped out of the car while it was flipping. The rest of the four passengers got out after the car landed in front of the showroom.

Hilariously, they instead went inside the showroom and asked, "hume chai pila do" (Please give us tea).

"No one was hurt...not even a single scratch. As soon as they entered, they asked for tea," an official working in the car agency said.

Officials said that the passengers were travelling from Nagaur to Bikaner.