Pregnant Woman Found Dead In Delhi, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

A 22-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Dwarka on Monday - four months after her marriage, with her family alleging it to be a case of dowry death. The woman, identified as Komal alias Varsha, was also two months pregnant, officials said.

On August 21, the woman's father received information about his daughter being admitted to a hospital in an unconscious state - where the doctors declared her dead.

It is not yet clear how she died.

According to the woman's family, her husband, Aman, and in-laws used to harass her over dowry demands. They also alleged that her husband used to beat her up regularly.

The couple got married on April 16 and were living in Delhi's Badu Sarai area.

A case of dowry harassment has been registered based on the woman's family's complaint.

Police have also recorded statements of the woman's family and neighbours.

Many cases of deaths due to dowry harassment have come to light in recent times. Last week, a man in Greater Noida allegedly set his wife, Nikki, on fire over dowry - nine years after their marriage. Horrifying videos showed Nikki being assaulted by Vipin at her in-laws' house in Greater Noida - with her blood stains visible on the accused's body. Another disturbing video showed Nikki ablaze and limping down the stairs of the building, and later sitting on the floor with severe burn injuries on her body.

She was taken to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for treatment, where she died of her injuries.