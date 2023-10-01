Pregnant Thane Woman Carried To Hospital In 'Dholi' , Gives Birth In Transit

A video of the woman being carried in the dholi has gone viral on social media (Representational)

A tribal woman who was carried in a 'dholi' (makeshift stretcher) due to the lack of proper roads after she went into labour gave birth in transit in Shahapur taluka of Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

A video of the woman being carried in the dholi has gone viral on social media.

The woman from Patikacha Pada hamlet was being carried in the dholi in the late morning hours by her family members and some villagers. At around noon, she delivered a girl, a villager and an ASHA worker said.

The woman and the baby were later taken to the Kasara Primary Health Centre (PHC) in a private vehicle.

A villager said they crossed streams and difficult terrain while taking the woman to the nearest PHC from their hamlet.

"Luckily, an ASHA worker accompanied us and helped in the smooth delivery," he said.

Villagers claimed their village was adopted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde when he was the guardian minister of Thane district.

The mother and the baby are safe and stable, the health worker said.

