Pregnant Kerala Woman Carried To Hospital 3 Km Away In Makeshift Stretcher

A pregnant tribal woman from Kadukumanna village, in Kerala's Palakkad district, was carried by her relatives to the hospital in a makeshift stretcher.

According to the sources, the pregnant woman, identified as Sumanthi Murukan was consulting doctors at Kottathara Tribal Speciality Hospital and her delivery was scheduled for next week.

But Sumathi went into labor on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. Her relatives called for an ambulance but it could not reach the village as the road was damaged.

Sumathi's s relatives took her in a temporary stretcher and walked three and a half kilometers through the forest till the main road. From there, Sumathi was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Sumati delivered a baby boy right after reaching the hospital.

