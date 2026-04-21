Video: UP Thar Driver's Drifting Stunt Near Police Post Gets SUV Seized

A video showing a Thar SUV being driven recklessly in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has triggered outrage on social media and raised serious questions about traffic safety and law enforcement in the city's most posh locality.

The 22-second clip, which went viral on Sunday, shows a Thar driver performing dangerous stunts in the middle of the road of the posh area of Civil Lines before fleeing the spot.

Fortunately, no major accident occurred during the stunt, as public movement in the area was limited at the time.

According to the information, the incident took place under the Civil Lines police station area, which is considered one of Prayagraj's most posh localities. A police outpost is also located at the same crossing.

Despite this, the driver was seen openly violating traffic rules. In the viral video, the Thar driver can be seen spinning the vehicle in circles on the busy road, taking five full rounds at high speed.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday morning. After performing the stunts, the driver fled the spot without any resistance.

Video Sparks Police Action

After the video started circulating widely on social media, the Civil Lines police using CCTV footage installed at the crossing, traced the vehicle and identified the driver.

According to police, the Thar was being driven by a man named Rajshekhar Mishra. A case has now been registered against him, and the vehicle has been seized.

It has also come to light that the Thar did not have a number plate at the time of the stunt. Despite being without a visible registration number, the vehicle moved freely after the stunt.

In the video, a police personnel is seen attempting to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

Police said further action is being taken in the matter.

(With inputs from Deepak Gambhir)