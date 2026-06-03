Bulldozer Action In Ghaziabad, Illegal Madrasa On Government Land Razed

In one of the biggest anti-encroachment drives in recent months, the Ghaziabad administration on Wednesday launched a massive demolition operation against Madrasa Jamia Arabia Ishatul Islam in Kallugarhi village of Dasna. Acting on court and revenue department orders, officials deployed six bulldozers to raze structures that authorities claim were illegally built on government land.

As bulldozers moved through the sprawling campus, a heavy security cover was put in place. Hundreds of police personnel and PAC (Pradeshik Armed Constabulary) jawans were stationed across the area to ensure law and order during the operation. Barricades were erected around the site, and senior administrative officers monitored the demolition from the ground.

While speaking to NDTV, Ghaziabad DM Ravindra Kumar Mandar said, "The madrasa was constructed on nearly 14 to 15 acres of government land. The land is estimated to be worth between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore. The institution had already been sealed earlier, and that Wednesday's action was the next step in enforcing eviction orders issued under the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Rules, 1952."

The administration has also ordered the recovery of approximately Rs 1.23 crore as compensation. Once the demolition process is completed, possession of the disputed land will be handed over to the Land Management Committee.

DM Ravindra Kumar Mandar further noted that the action was being carried out strictly in accordance with court and revenue records. He added that Farooq, who operated the madrasa, is currently on run. A criminal case has been registered against him, and teams have been deployed to trace his whereabouts.

The district administration has also launched an investigation into the institution's funding sources. Officials are examining whether the madrasa received financial assistance from any foreign entities or organisations.

Additional Commissioner Rajkaran Nayyar said a case was registered based on a complaint filed by the local Lekhpal and emphasised that adequate security arrangements had been made to ensure a peaceful operation.

The action comes amid a wider verification and enforcement drive across the district. Just a day earlier, two madrasas in Khoda were sealed and legal proceedings initiated against their operators.

With the demolition still underway and security remaining tight, officials say the campaign against illegal occupation of government land will continue.