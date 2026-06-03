Drug Smugglers Throw Currency In 'Farzi'-Style From Car To Evade Arrest In UP

In a recap of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Farzi' web series, a group of drug smugglers threw several Rs 100 currency notes on the road from a car during a dramatic high-speed chase with the police to evade arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra.

The incident took place earlier this week, when a Honda City car ignored stop signals and sped away, prompting Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel to give chase. As the pursuit intensified, the criminals repeatedly rammed their vehicle into the police vehicle, rendering it unusable.

The chase resumed after a local, identified as Pradeep Kumar Modanwal, offered his car to the police.

At that moment, the smugglers began throwing Rs 100 notes out of the car's windows onto the road - hoping to divert the police's attention. However, the chase continued.

The cops eventually stopped the car, officials said.

Once cornered, the smugglers allegedly opened fire at the police team - triggering retaliatory firing in which one of the accused, Prince (27) from Ludhiana, was injured and arrested. His accomplice escaped.

During the investigation, the cops found around 3 kg of opium and 225 kg of poppy husk with an estimated value of about Rs 49 lakh. The cops also seized the Honda City car, Rs 50,000 in cash, a country-made pistol and a spent cartridge.

The total value of the recovery is estimated at Rs 58.75 lakh, officials said.

The arrested smuggler told investigators that he was involved in transporting narcotics from Jharkhand to Punjab and had carried out similar consignments on multiple occasions in the past.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the other accused, who is on the run.

(With inputs from PTI)