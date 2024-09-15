'Will End Bihar Liquor Ban Within One Hour If Elected': Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor vowed to end the liquor ban in Bihar immediately if elected to power.

Ahead of his party's foundation day on October 2, Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor vowed on Saturday to end the liquor ban in Bihar immediately if elected to power.

While speaking to ANI, Mr Kishor said, "There is no need for any special preparation for the 2nd. We have been preparing for the last two years... If the Jan Suraj government is formed, we will end the liquor ban within one hour."

When asked about Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's yatra, he remarked, "My best wishes to him. At least he has come out of the house and is going among the public."

Commenting on the ongoing war of words between the RJD and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, following Tejashwi Yadav's claim that Nitish Kumar had apologised with folded hands for joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mr Kishor said both leaders have harmed Bihar.

"This issue is between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, and it doesn't matter who apologised with folded hands to whom; both have caused damage to Bihar. The people of Bihar have witnessed both of them for 30 years. We are urging them both to leave Bihar," said Prashant Kishor.

Earlier, Mr Kishor launched a scathing attack on Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, questioning his ability to lead the state's development. Addressing a gathering in Bhojpur, Bihar, Mr Kishor said, "If someone could not get educated due to a lack of resources, it is understandable. But if someone's parents were Chief Ministers and he couldn't pass the 10th class, it reflects their approach towards education."

Criticising Tejashwi Yadav's educational background, Mr Kishor highlighted the irony, saying, "A 9th-class dropout is showing the way to Bihar's development. He (Tejashwi Yadav) doesn't know the difference between GDP and GDP growth, yet he claims to know how Bihar will improve." Kishor further questioned Tejashwi Yadav's credentials, pointing out that his only claim to leadership is being the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and a leader in the RJD due to family ties.

Mr Kishor argued that Mr Yadav needs to work hard and prove himself through his actions if he wants to build a reputation beyond being Lalu Yadav's son.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)