'Pranab Mukherjee Instrumental In Bringing US, India Closer': Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo said Pranab Mukherjee "worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of India"

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today extended his condolences to Indians on former President Pranab Mukherjee's death and said his "visionary leadership" contributed to bringing the two countries closer. He added that the veteran leader played a major role in preparing India for global leadership.

"Saddened to hear of passing of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, whose visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing United States and India closer together. We extend our deepest condolences to people of India during this difficult time," Mr Pompeo was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

"Few Indian statesmen played a more vital role in preparing India for the mantle of global leadership in the 21st century. On behalf of the American people, we extend our deepest condolences to the people of India and to President Mukherjee's family during this time of mourning," Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The former President, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. He was 84.

Mike Pompeo went on to list the many accomplishments of the seven-time parliamentarian and added that Mr Mukherjee "worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of India as a parliamentarian, cabinet minister, and as the president of the world's largest democracy".

"President Mukherjee's many accomplishments resulted in a more prosperous and secure India. As Minister of External Affairs and Defense, he championed the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, a foundation of the US-India strategic partnership, and signed the Defense Framework Agreement to enable the US-India security relationship we witness today," Mr Pompeo said in his statement, news agency PTI reported.

Pranab Mukherjee's funeral took place today with full military honours and the centre has announced a seven-day official mourning.

With inputs from ANI, PTI