'Decline' In Pranab Mukherjee's Health, Signs Of Lung Infection: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee's health has worsened after signs of a lung infection, a Delhi hospital said today on the former President hours after his son reported that he had shown "signs of improvement".

The ex-president, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has been in a hospital in Delhi since his surgery to remove a clot in his brain last week.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists," the Army Research and Referral hospital said in a statement.

Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee had earlier tweeted: "With All Your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery!"

Abhijit Mukherjee has been tweeting regular updates on the health of the former President.

On Sunday, asserting that his father "will be back among us soon," Abhijit Mukherjee had tweeted: "Yesterday, I had visited my father in hospital. With God's grace and all your good wishes, he is much better and stable than the preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You."

The 84-year-old former President was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10.

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.