Pran Pratishtha Stitched Wound Inflicted During Babur's Era: Amit Shah

PM Modi did remarkable work by performing 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Amit Shah said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the consecration ceremony at the newly-built Ram temple in Ayodhya "stitched a deep wound" inflicted during the era of Mughal ruler Babur nearly 500 years ago.

He was speaking at the 'Punah Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the newly-renovated Ramji temple in Ranip area.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi did remarkable work by performing 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Devotees of Lord Ram across the world have been waiting for this moment for the last 500 years. They have been asking when Lord Ram will be shifted to a grand temple from that tent. This event has now stitched that deep wound which we got in our heart during Babur's era," said Mr Shah in his speech.

Previous governments prior to 2014 were afraid of respecting the country's culture, religion and languages, he claimed.

"Aurangzeb destroyed the Kashi Vishwanath temple. After all these years, it was Modi who rebuilt it and constructed a corridor there. Babur destroyed the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now, a Ram temple has been built there and PM Modi performed Pran Pratishtha amid chants of Jay Shree Ram," said the Home Minister.

