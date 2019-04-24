Pragya Thakur Safety Cover Fortified, May Get Z-Security

Sadhvi Pragya is contesting the Lok Sabha elections against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

The security cover of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, was strengthened on Wednesday, officials said.

The decision was taken a day after a man holding black flag approached Thakur, while she was filing her nomination papers on Tuesday. Her supporters later thrashed the man.

Besides heightening the security at her residence, the number of security personnel around her has also been increased.

According to informed sources, Thakur may be provided Z-category security.

She is contesting the Lok Sabha elections against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.