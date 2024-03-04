Media Distorted My Remarks On Ticket Denial For Ratings: Pragya Thakur

Pragya Thakur had defeated Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh in the last Lok Sabha polls (File)

BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday accused the media of "distorting" her comments after she was denied renomination from the seat for the upcoming elections and refused to entertain any questions from journalists on the issue.

"Whatever we speak, you people show it in a distorted and twisted manner. I don't like such things - neither did earlier nor today. From today onward, I will not speak to the media as you have been defaming me for the past five years to raise your TRP," Ms Thakur told reporters.

The Hindutva activist was speaking to the media gathered at her residence for her reaction to reports that she was denied a ticket this time because some of her controversial comments in the past may have displeased Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ms Thakur declined to clarify and asked the media to refer to her video on Facebook after the BJP on March 2 did not renominate her from her Lok Sabha seat.

"I have posted the original video on Facebook. That is the original video. By defaming me, you won't be able to earn anything," the Lok Sabha member said, adding that starting today she will not talk to journalists and whatever she wants to say, she will say on her "own media".

In the Facebook video, Ms Thakur spoke about being denied a ticket and said the party is supreme.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, Ms Thakur, in her maiden parliamentary election, defeated Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh by a margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.

In the BJP's first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the party has fielded former city Mayor Alok Sharma from Bhopal.

