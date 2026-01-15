Maharashtra Civic Body Polls 2026: Voting across 29 municipal corporations is being held across Maharashtra. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates. The spotlight is on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body with an annual budget of over Rs 74, 400 crore, where 1,700 candidates are vying for 227 seats in elections being held after a four-year delay.
In Mumbai, it is a battle between the Thackeray brothers, who have reunited in its backdrop after 20 years to reclaim their heritage, vs the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.
The counting of votes will take place on Friday, January 16.
RSS Chief Casts Vote
RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat shows his finger after casting his vote for Maharashtra civic body elections.
Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC Visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Polling
Top 10 Points
The election is seen as a chance for the Thackeray brothers, who have reunited in its backdrop after 20 years, to reclaim their heritage as heirs of Bal Thackeray and ensure their political survival. It is also seen as an opportunity for them to claim the prestige of the undivided Shiv Sena, which had run the Mumbai civic body and, as many said, the city, for decades.
Voting Across 29 Civic Bodies Begins
Voting begins for Maharashtra civic body polls, high-stakes battle in Mumbai, Pune.
Stock Market To Remain Closed Today
Maharashtra civic body polls will affect financial markets. Both the BSE and the NSE will observe a full trading holiday today, January 15. All segments, including equity, derivatives, commodities, and electronic gold receipts, will remain suspended for the day.
Public Holiday Announced Today
The Maharashtra government has declared January 15 a public holiday in 29 civic bodies going to polls today, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, to facilitate smooth voting and boost turnout.
All You Need To Know
Maharashtra's 29 civic bodies will vote today.
Voters: 3.48 crore
Seats: 2,869
Candidates: 15,931
Cities and towns going to polls: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Mumbai, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.