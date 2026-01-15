Maharashtra Civic Body Polls 2026: Voting across 29 municipal corporations is being held across Maharashtra. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates. The spotlight is on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body with an annual budget of over Rs 74, 400 crore, where 1,700 candidates are vying for 227 seats in elections being held after a four-year delay.

In Mumbai, it is a battle between the Thackeray brothers, who have reunited in its backdrop after 20 years to reclaim their heritage, vs the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

The counting of votes will take place on Friday, January 16.

Here are the Live Updates on Maharashtra Civic Body Polls: