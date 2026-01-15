Air India Delhi-New York Flight Engine Sucks In Baggage Container, Damaged

An Air India aircraft suffered damage to one of its engines this morning after it sucked in a baggage container at Delhi Airport. The incident occurred when the Airbus A350 was taxiing in dense fog at the airport, the airline said, confirming the damage.

Flight AI101, which was operating between Delhi and New York, had returned to the airport due to the Iranian airspace closure that impacted its route.

"Air India confirms that Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route. Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine," said an Air India spokesperson.

During the incident, the plane was safely positioned at designated parking, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board, the airline added.

The aircraft has been grounded for a thorough investigation and necessary repairs, Air India said.

This may cause potential disruptions on select A350 routes, the airline has warned, assuring that it is working on alternative travel arrangements and refunds for affected passengers.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers and is proactively assisting them with alternative travel arrangements and refunds, as preferred. Safety remains the paramount priority for Air India, and the airline is committed to providing support during this time," it added.