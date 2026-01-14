Six Ways The US Could Hit Iran If Trump Orders A Strike

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of possible military action against Iran at a time when the country's clerical leadership is confronting its most serious wave of domestic unrest in years. Protests against the Islamic Republic's ruling establishment have spread across the country, with reports suggesting that over 2,500 people have been killed during a sweeping crackdown by Iranian authorities.

Trump has publicly floated the idea of intervening in support of the protesters, escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran as the unrest continues to challenge Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's grip on power.

Despite Trump's rhetoric, analysts caution that a US military strike could prove counterproductive. Experts argue that external military pressure would likely allow Iran's leadership to rally nationalist sentiment, weaken the legitimacy of the protest movement, and consolidate domestic support around the regime.

America's Regional Military Footprint

The United States maintains a significant military presence across the Middle East, with bases and facilities in Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq. This extensive footprint underscores Washington's long-standing strategic investment in the region but also exposes US forces to retaliation.

Last year, Iran targeted a US base in the region, prompting Washington to scale back personnel at one such facility. In June last year, Tehran again demonstrated its reach by striking the Al Udeid base in Qatar, an attack Iran said was retaliation for US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Following that incident, Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a warning to Trump, saying the strike showed "Iran's will and capability to respond to any attack".

Six Military Options Washington Could Consider

If Trump ultimately authorises military action, the United States would have several potential options at its disposal.

One approach would involve airstrikes launched from regional bases, including the deployment of B-52 bombers and fighter jets stationed across the Middle East to hit Iranian military installations.

Another option would be naval-based missile attacks. Cruise missiles could be fired from aircraft carriers, destroyers, or submarines operating in the Persian Gulf, targeting regime infrastructure.

Drone warfare would likely play a central role as well. Armed drones could be used for precision strikes against high-value targets, including Iranian Revolutionary Guard facilities or units involved in suppressing protests.

Cyber warfare presents another avenue. US cyber operations could aim to disrupt Iranian command systems, communications networks, and military coordination, limiting Tehran's ability to respond effectively.

Washington could also consider covert special forces missions. These would involve elite units carrying out sabotage operations against critical military or strategic assets, avoiding a full-scale invasion while still degrading Iran's capabilities.

Finally, the US could conduct targeted infrastructure strikes using long-range missiles. Such attacks could focus on missile production facilities or nuclear sites, some of which were struck by the US months earlier, with the objective of further weakening Iran's military capacity.

