"Practical Problem": Home Ministry Says No Plastic Flag This Republic Day The Home Ministry advisory said that on important national, cultural and sports events, flags made of paper only are to be used by public in terms of the provisions of the 'Flag Code of India, 2002' and such paper flags are not to be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.

56 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Home Ministry has urged everyone not to use national flags made out of plastic New Delhi: This Republic Day, you can face prosecution and even land up in jail if you use a plastic flag of the country. The Home Ministry has directed all states and union territories to ensure strict compliance of the flag code.



The ministry has urged everyone not to use national flags made out of plastic and has issued an advisory saying the national flag represents the hopes and aspiration of the people of the country and so should occupy a position of honour.



"At most of the crossings people sell flags made of plastic, even school children mostly are given flags made of plastic and these flags can't be disposed easily so often are seen lying on road," explains a senior official at the ministry, adding that is why the advisory has been issued.



"The plastic flags are not biodegradable like paper flags, these do not get decomposed for a long time and ensuring appropriate disposal of national flag made of plastic commensurate with dignity of the flag, is a practical problem," the advisory said.



As per Section 2 of 'The Prevention of insults to National Honour Act, 1971' - whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise shows disrespect to or brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.



The advisory said that on important national, cultural and sports events, flags made of paper only are to be used by public in terms of the provisions of the 'Flag Code of India, 2002' and such paper flags are not to be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.



Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag. Wide publicity for not using the national flag made of plastic should be made along with its advertisement in the electronic and print media.



State governments, UT administrations, secretaries of all ministries/departments of government of India were told to ensure strict compliance of the provisions contained in the 'Flag Code of India, 2002' and 'The Prevention of Insults toNational Honour Act, 1971.



"There is universal affection and respect for and loyalty to the national flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst the people as well as organisations and agencies of the government in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to 'display of the national flag," the advisory said.



This Republic Day, you can face prosecution and even land up in jail if you use a plastic flag of the country. The Home Ministry has directed all states and union territories to ensure strict compliance of the flag code.The ministry has urged everyone not to use national flags made out of plastic and has issued an advisory saying the national flag represents the hopes and aspiration of the people of the country and so should occupy a position of honour."At most of the crossings people sell flags made of plastic, even school children mostly are given flags made of plastic and these flags can't be disposed easily so often are seen lying on road," explains a senior official at the ministry, adding that is why the advisory has been issued."The plastic flags are not biodegradable like paper flags, these do not get decomposed for a long time and ensuring appropriate disposal of national flag made of plastic commensurate with dignity of the flag, is a practical problem," the advisory said.As per Section 2 of 'The Prevention of insults to National Honour Act, 1971' - whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise shows disrespect to or brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.The advisory said that on important national, cultural and sports events, flags made of paper only are to be used by public in terms of the provisions of the 'Flag Code of India, 2002' and such paper flags are not to be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag. Wide publicity for not using the national flag made of plastic should be made along with its advertisement in the electronic and print media. State governments, UT administrations, secretaries of all ministries/departments of government of India were told to ensure strict compliance of the provisions contained in the 'Flag Code of India, 2002' and 'The Prevention of Insults toNational Honour Act, 1971."There is universal affection and respect for and loyalty to the national flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst the people as well as organisations and agencies of the government in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to 'display of the national flag," the advisory said.