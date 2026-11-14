Posted To Treat Addiction, Punjab Jail Worker Arrested With Drugs

A man who worked at a prison to help inmates recover from drug addiction has been arrested on suspicion of trying to bring drugs into the same jail. Police say 91 grams of suspected narcotics, 98 capsules and a mobile phone were found on him during a security check at Hoshiarpur Central Jail in Punjab.

Police have identified him as Rajat, son of Sanjeev Kumar, from Khun-Khun Kalan village in Tanda, Hoshiarpur district. He was posted at the Opioid Agonist Therapy centre run by the Medical Department inside the jail. His work was to give medication and counselling to inmates struggling with drug addiction.

According to the complaint, Rajat was entering the jail to report for duty when security staff searched him. They recovered two packets of suspected narcotics, one weighing 40 grams and the other 51 grams. In all, they seized 91 grams of suspected drugs, 98 red capsules and a mobile phone.

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Jail authorities then informed the police. Station House Officer Anil Kumar of City Police Station in Hoshiarpur said the station received a written complaint from Assistant Superintendent Jaswant Singh. The jail authorities alleged that Rajat was using his official duty as cover to bring narcotics into the prison.

Police arrested Rajat and registered a first information report, numbered 298 and dated November 13, 2026, at City Police Station. The case is under Sections 20, 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Anil Kumar said Rajat was being questioned to find out where the seized items came from. Police want to know whether he acted alone or was part of a larger drug supply network. They are also checking whether anyone else was involved in the alleged attempt to bring narcotics into the high-security prison.

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The case has prompted questions about security checks inside the jail and about the alleged misuse of official positions by staff who are meant to tackle addiction among inmates.