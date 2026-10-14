Mobile Phones, Drugs Smuggled Into Punjab Jails. 22 Named In Police Cases

Four FIRs registered in Ludhiana allegedly exposed networks involved in supplying drugs, mobile phones and other prohibited items to inmates at the Central Jail and Borstal Jail. As many as 22 people, including 17 inmates, two assistant superintendents, two security guards and a warder, have been named in the cases.

The allegations point to the possible involvement of prison personnel in facilitating the entry of contraband in exchange for money from inmates or their families. Statements of prisoners, recoveries of prohibited items and the alleged confession of a contractual security guard have emerged as key aspects of the investigation.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh, reports related to the probe have also been forwarded to the Punjab Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Prisons), raising concerns over internal monitoring and the alleged nexus between inmates and prison staff.

Borstal Jail: Assistant Superintendent, Warder Accused of Supplying Contraband

At Borstal Jail, which houses inmates aged between 18 and 21, a case was registered against Assistant Superintendent Harminder Singh and warder Baljit Singh on the basis of statements made by four inmates.

According to the FIR registered on September 15, inmates Jatin, Sahil, Abhishek and Lovepreet alleged that the two prison employees provided them with mobile phones, drugs and other prohibited items in exchange for money.

The inmates reportedly claimed that mobile phones were made available to them at night. They allegedly used the devices to take photographs and send them to associates outside the prison, who could then circulate the images on social media, potentially damaging the jail's image.

The investigation report also alleged that Baljit Singh continued to be involved in the activities even after his transfer to Ropar Jail in July.

Borstal Jail Superintendent Gurpreet Singh said Harminder Singh was already under suspension in another case and that the role of other prison employees was being examined. Police have arrested Baljit Singh, according to the information available in the case.

86 Grams Of Opium Recovery Triggers Probe At Central Jail

The investigation at Ludhiana Central Jail gathered momentum after 86 grams of opium was allegedly recovered from inmates' barracks on October 4. Four mobile phones and two SIM cards were also seized during the operation.

The initial FIR named seven inmates - Satnam Singh alias Shama, Mukesh Kumar, Sagardeep Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Sonu Chaurasia and Ajay Kumar.

During questioning, police reportedly came across the names of Mandeep Singh and Gurbakhsh Singh, both said to be residents of Ferozepur and lodged in separate barracks.

The two were allegedly operating a drug supply network inside the prison, with payments being collected from other inmates through Google Pay and drugs being arranged from outside. Their alleged role is being examined as part of the investigation.

The probe subsequently led to the arrest of contractual prison security guard Pritpal Singh and Assistant Superintendent Rishabh Goyal.

170 Grams Of Suspected Narcotic Powder Recovered From Guard's Room

According to SHO Gagandeep Singh, the case involving contractual security guard Pritpal Singh was registered on October 7.

A resident of Mansa, Pritpal Singh was deployed as a contractual security guard at the jail through the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO).

According to the FIR, inmates allegedly told investigators that Pritpal supplied drugs inside the prison while on duty. The guard reportedly admitted to being involved in the supply of narcotics in collusion with inmates, according to the case details.

Police also claimed to have recovered 170 grams of suspected narcotic powder packed in separate packets from his room.

The investigation subsequently led to the arrest of Assistant Superintendent Rishabh Goyal. His alleged role in the network is part of the ongoing probe.

Narcotic Capsule Case At Borstal Jail Leads To Another Alleged Supply Network

A separate investigation into the recovery of narcotic capsules at Borstal Jail has also pointed to an alleged network involving inmates and a contractual security guard.

According to the FIR, inmates Surjit Kumar and Simran Singh allegedly worked with PESCO security guard Mohammed Arbaz to supply drugs inside the prison.

Mandeep Singh, Surjit Kumar, Tuna Kumar and Simran Singh are among the inmates named in the case. Police have also arrested Mohammed Arbaz in connection with the allegations.

Borstal Jail Superintendent Gurpreet Singh said PESCO security guards were engaged on a contractual basis and that their services were terminated immediately whenever such misconduct came to light. He clarified that these guards were not regular employees of the prison department.

Google Pay Transactions, Mobile Phones Under Scanner

The four FIRs have brought the alleged movement of contraband into Ludhiana's prisons under scrutiny, particularly the possible involvement of staff members entrusted with maintaining security.

The alleged use of digital payments to collect money, coupled with the recovery of mobile phones and SIM cards, has raised questions about how inmates were allegedly coordinating with people outside prison walls and how prohibited items were entering secured premises.

The allegations also put the spotlight on internal checks, staff accountability and the monitoring of contractual personnel deployed inside prisons.

The police investigation will now be crucial in establishing the individual roles of those named in the FIRs, the source of the contraband and the alleged financial links between inmates and outsiders. The allegations remain subject to investigation and have not, by themselves, established guilt.

(With inputs from Kunwar Sharma)