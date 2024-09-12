'Hope Action Would Not Be Confined...': Court On Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Interview

The interview was conducted at the premises of CIA staff (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday said it hopes that action against officers, who facilitated the interview of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi when in police custody, would not be confined to lower rank officials but extend to the higher officers too.

A division bench of justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Lapita Banerji stated this after the Punjab government submitted that disciplinary action would be initiated against the officers in the matter.

A special investigation team of Punjab Police in its report submitted to the high court in July found that the interview of Bishnoi that "tends to glorify crime and criminals" was conducted when the gangster was in custody in Mohali's Kharar while the second one was held in Rajasthan.

The interview was conducted at the premises of CIA (crime investigating agency) staff, Kharar which falls in the jurisdiction of SAS Nagar, Mohali in Punjab.

On the directions of the high court, Punjab Police registered two FIRs in connection with the interviews of Bishnoi, one of the accused in the 2022 singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, that were aired by a private news channel last year.

The division bench was hearing a suo motu matter related to the use of mobile phones by inmates on jail premises.

During the hearing on Thursday, the Advocate General (AG) of Punjab, submitted that disciplinary action would be initiated against the officers, who were in-charge of the CIA staff as well as the supervisory officers in accordance with law.

"We hope and trust that action would not be confined to the lower level officials but extend to the higher officers who had supervisory jurisdiction over CIA Staff, Kharar including the then SSP (senior superintendent of police), who was the Head of the District Police when the interview was conducted," said the court.

The Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice and the Director General of Punjab Police appeared through video conferencing.

They stated that they are duty bound to take action against the delinquent officers.

The SIT in its status report had submitted to the court that the first interview of Bishnoi was conducted on the night intervening of September 3 and 4, 2022 and the interviewee was in the premises of CIA Staff, Kharar in Mohali.

The second interview was conducted when Bishnoi was lodged in Central jail in Jaipur.

The advocate general of Rajasthan who appeared through video conferencing submitted that as soon as they receive the necessary papers, they will take appropriate action in the matter.

The court directed that the FIR in connection with the second interview be transferred to the state of Rajasthan.

The Director General of Police, Rajasthan would consider registering the case at an appropriate police station for carrying out further investigation in the matter, said the order.

The additional director general of police (prisons) Punjab, submitted before the court that a process was initiated towards installing of jammers, artificial intelligence based CCTV cameras and body worn cameras etc but the same could not be completed for want of adequate funds.

The AG Punjab assured the court that the funds would be released within 10 days from now.

In December 2023, the court had directed Punjab to augment the calling facility for the inmates of the jail as at times there is desperation on the part of the inmates to speak to their near and dear ones and they may even make efforts to illegally smuggle mobile phones on that account.

In response to the query of the court, the ADGP, Prisons, Punjab submitted that work order has been placed and the entire process would be tested and fully operational by December.

He also submitted that clearance from the government of India would be required which would take some time.

It is made clear that no further extension shall be granted to the State for implementation of the directions in terms of the timeline set out by the State, said the court.

The ADGP, Prisons shall also file an affidavit with regard to the progress towards installation of jammers, AI based CCTV cameras, body worn cameras and other measures to augment the jail security.

The court fixed September 24 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

