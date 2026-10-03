Key Conspirator In 2016 Nabha Jailbreak In Punjab Gets Bail

Ramanjit Singh alias Romi, described by Punjab Police as a key conspirator in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak, has secured bail in both cases registered against him.

Romi has been granted bail in the Nabha jailbreak case by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while a Nabha court has also granted him bail in a separate case registered under the Arms Act. His lawyer, Shivam Sukheja, said the remaining legal formalities, including furnishing of bonds, are expected to be completed soon.

According to the defence, once the bail bonds and other required documents are accepted, Romi is likely to be released from Central Jail in Amritsar within around two weeks.

Romi has been lodged in the Amritsar jail since his return to India after being brought from Hong Kong in 2024. His release now depends on the completion of the court-mandated formalities in both cases.

Romi had been described by the investigating agencies as an important link in the planning and execution of the high-profile jailbreak.

2016 Nabha Jailbreak: Six Inmates Escape

The jailbreak took place on November 27, 2016, at Nabha's Maximum Security Jail in Patiala.

According to the police investigation, a group of armed men, allegedly dressed in police uniforms, reached the area outside the jail in the morning. The attackers opened fire and created panic before helping six inmates escape from the high-security prison.

The six escapees were identified as Harminder Singh alias Mintoo, Kashmir Singh Galwaddi, Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Gounder, Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol and Amandeep Singh Dhotiya.

The incident triggered a massive security operation across Punjab and other states. Police teams were deployed to trace the escapees, while investigations focused on the planning, financing, logistics and alleged network that facilitated the operation.

According to the prosecution and investigating agencies, Romi was allegedly involved in the conspiracy from outside India.

Investigators had alleged that while staying in Hong Kong, he remained in contact with individuals linked to the jailbreak and allegedly played a role in arranging financial assistance and logistical support.

The allegations against him also included providing mobile phones and other communication facilities to people associated with the conspiracy.

Investigators had been examining whether Romi acted as an important link between the accused involved in the jailbreak and individuals operating from outside India.

Red Corner Notice And Hong Kong Detention

Romi's case also involved a lengthy international legal process. After he was traced to Hong Kong, an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him. He was detained there in 2018, following which legal proceedings for his extradition to India continued for several years.

The process involved proceedings before the Hong Kong authorities and courts before his eventual surrender to Indian authorities.

In 2024, a Punjab Police team brought Romi back to India. He was subsequently arrested in connection with the cases and lodged in judicial custody.

After his return, investigators questioned him about the alleged conspiracy and the network behind the jailbreak. He was subsequently kept in custody while proceedings in the cases continued.

Shift To Amritsar Jail

Romi was later shifted from Nabha jail to Central Jail Amritsar amid security considerations.

Since then, he has remained in judicial custody while the legal proceedings continued in the Nabha jailbreak case as well as the separate Arms Act case.

(With inputs from Himanshu Markan)