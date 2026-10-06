Bhagwant Mann' Says "BJP Rattled" As CBI Raids His Camp Office

The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at the camp office of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The move comes ahead of a Supreme Court hearing in a case linked to alleged interference in transfers, postings and government functioning. The search was part of a series conducted at eight locations linked to an alleged corruption case. Searches were carried out across Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar. The agency had seized laptops, cellphones and documents, which are currently being examined for evidence related to bribery and alleged impropriety.

Bhagwant Mann has alleged that the BJP - "rattled" by love he and his government received is misusing the Central agencies ahead of the state assembly election. "The BJP has started preparations for the Punjab elections... A CBI raid was conducted at my camp office... Now, the ED and CBI will be misused in Punjab... in order to defame the Punjab government and me... The BJP is rattled by the love being received from the people," he posted on X.

In a post, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said: "The CBI raid on the Punjab Chief Minister's office two months before the elections is the result of the BJP's frustration. Ever since the BJP government came to power at the Center, it has always pushed Punjabis around - be it the farmers' movement, the issue of Punjab's water, or the Punjab University issue. And now, it's even pushing around their elected Chief Minister".

The BJP pointed out that it is not the government's prerogative to order CBI raids. Sunil Jakhar, the Congress leader who joined the BJP, in a post on social media platform X, said: "Bhagwant Mann ji, the CBI has not been sent by the Government of India, it has been ordered by the Hon'ble High Court to investigate this loot of Punjab under your watch."

"Stop lamenting. The court itself is monitoring the investigation. If you are truthful, what do you have to fear? You will have to answer for your sins. Every single penny looted from Punjab will be accounted for," he had added.

Earlier, the Central agency filed a case against Mann's OSD Rajbir Ghuman and five others following directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a report from the Enforcement Directorate. The allegations involve corruption, bribery and manipulation of administrative decisions.

The High Court had directed the CBI to probe corruption allegations involving Ghuman after a petition filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf sought independent investigation into the allegations by the Enforcement Directorate. The agency has been asked to submit its findings within two months.