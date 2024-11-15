Pollution Chokes Delhi, Grap-III Measures Set In, Schools Go Online

With AQI 498, Delhi is the worlds second most polluted city, after Pakistans Lahore.

Delhi continues to be wrapped in a blanket of smog, with the air quality in the “severe” category for the third consecutive day. With AQI 498, Delhi is the world's second most polluted city, after Pakistan's Lahore with AQI 770 recorded at 7 am. IQAir, a Swiss company, ranks major cities based on Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) data.

The top five polluted areas in Delhi this morning are Jahangirpuri (with AQI 458), Bawana (455), Wazirpur (455), Rohini (452), and Punjabi Bagh (443), according to Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer App.

With no respite in sight, all primary schools in Delhi have been moved online, Chief Minister Atishi announced in a post on X. She said the online classes for primary school children will continue "until further directions".

Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) November 14, 2024

On Thursday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced stage 3 of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP). Under GRAP 3, the following restrictions and measures have been imposed:

A ban on non-essential construction and demolition work.

A ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and parts of the NCR like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

Restricted use of diesel generator sets for emergency purposes only. Industrial operations not running on fuels in the standard list of approved ones are banned.

Intensified mechanized road sweeping and water sprinkling to suppress dust.

Increasing public transport services and promoting off-peak travel through differential rates.

Major welding and gas-cutting operations. Minor welding activities for MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) works are to be, however, permitted.

Painting, polishing and varnishing works etc. Cement, Plaster / other coatings, except for minor indoor repairs/ maintenance. Cutting/grinding and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials, except for minor indoor repairs/ maintenance. Waterproofing work (Excluding Chemical waterproofing).

Movement of vehicles carrying construction materials on unpaved roads. Long-term exposure to “severe” AQI can affect even healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases. Doctors have cautioned people to stay indoors as much as possible as air pollution affects physical and mental well-being and can cause health problems ranging from respiratory issues to cardiovascular.

READ | GRAP 3 In Delhi Explained: What Is Banned, What Is Allowed

“We have been witnessing several gastrointestinal and metabolic conditions due to air pollution,” Dr. Sukrit Singh Sethi, Consultant - Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Liver Transplantation, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram told news agency IANS.

“The harmful particles and gases in polluted air, when inhaled, can lead to systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, which disturb gut health and impact the microbiome -- the collection of trillions of bacteria in our intestines that play a critical role in digestion, immunity, and overall health,” Dr Sethi said.

The health experts recommend limiting outdoor activities during peak pollution times, typically in the early morning and evening; and using masks, especially in highly polluted environments.

READ | Construction Halted, Buses Restricted: Stricter Anti-Pollution Measures In Delhi