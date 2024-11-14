Delhi Primary Schools To Move To Online Classes Amid Severe Pollution

Delhi has raised the air pollution alert level to GRAP-3

Primary schools in Delhi will switch to online learning mode from Friday due to severe air pollution in the national capital, Chief Minister Atishi announced in a post on X. She said the online classes for primary school children will continue "until further directions".

Her announcement came hours after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) raised the pollution mitigation level to GRAP-3, effective from 8 am on Friday. This means all non-essential construction and demolition work are banned, among other actions.

While GRAP-3 is in effect, petrol vehicles from the older emission norms BS-III and diesel vehicles of BS-IV category are not allowed on the roads in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) such as Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

"Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," Atishi said.

Delhi's AQI at 9 am today was in 'severe' category, with a reading of 428. On Wednesday, the city reported the worst AQI in the country, with air quality turning 'severe' for the first time this season.

Doctors have cautioned people to stay indoors as much as possible. The effects of severe air pollution is not only limited to physical health, but also extended to cognitive wellbeing, affecting mood and emotional resilience.

Dr Arunesh Kumar, a senior consultant on respiratory medicine at Paras Health, Gurugram, said people need to limit outdoor activities, especially during early morning and late evening when air quality is typically poor, to protect the body from the impact of pollution post-festive season.

"If going outside is necessary, wearing an N95 mask can help filter harmful particles. Indoors, using a HEPA air purifier is recommended as it can significantly reduce particulate matter," Dr Kumar told news agency PTI.