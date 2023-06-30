Poll Panel Officials To Visit Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Elections: Report

Polls in the five states are likely to be held together in October-November this year.

A team of deputy election commissioners will visit Madhya Pradesh next week to take stock of the preparedness for the assembly polls slated for October-November, Press Trust of India sources said on Friday.

They said the team is likely to be in Bhopal for two days beginning Monday.

Election Commission officials had earlier visited four other states going to polls later this year -- Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan -- to review the preparations.

While the term of the Mizoram legislative assembly ends in December this year, the terms of the legislative assemblies of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh end on different dates in January 2024.

Before the "full Commission" comprising the chief election commissioner and election commissioners visit a poll-bound state to interact with stakeholders, including representatives of political parties, deputy ECs tour the state to take stock of the poll preparedness.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha are ending on different dates in June next year.

Since the Lok Sabha polls are usually held in April-May, there is a likelihood that assembly elections in the three states could be held simultaneously.

