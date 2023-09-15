Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh To Provide Domestic LPG Cylinder At Rs 450

The state government will bear the remaining cost of the gas cylinder.

Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced that it will provide LPG gas cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 450 under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana from September 1.



According to the government release, all consumers under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and non-Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana category registered under the Ladli Behna Yojana, having gas connections in their names, will be eligible for the benefit. The remaining amount for gas cylinder refills will be available to eligible connection holders from September 1, 2023.

Eligible consumers will receive a subsidy on each refill every month. Eligible consumers will need to purchase refills from the oil company at the market rate. Any reduction in the subsidy provided by the Govt of India and the market rate determined by the state government will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible consumers, the release read, adding that in case of amendments in the market rate for domestic LPG refills, the state subsidy will also be adjusted accordingly.

The Ladli Bahana who already have a gas connection will be registered on the Ladli Bahna Yojana portal. They may also be beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The registration process will take place at all centres designated for the Ladli Bahna Yojana, it added.

The documents required for the registration includes, gas connection consumer number and LPG connection ID. The registration ID for the Ladli Bahna Yojana will be generated under this scheme based on the data received from all oil companies for the identification of beneficiaries.

Information about registered beneficiaries will be displayed on the portal from September 25, 2023, and will be periodically updated. Registered beneficiaries can check this information on the portal from September 25, 2023, using their gas consumer number/gas connection ID and Laadli Behna ID, the release added.

