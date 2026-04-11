Poll Body Withdraws Key Appointment In Tamil Nadu After DMK's 'Biased' Barb

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday withdrew its order appointing Sandeep Mittal as the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Chief in Tamil Nadu after the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) wrote to the poll body branding the appointment as "biased and arbitrary".

The poll body said in its new order that Mittal will continue as the Director General of Police (Armed Police). It, however, didn't clarify if Davidson Devasirvatham, the current DVAC chief, will continue in his role.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, DMK Treasurer and MP TR Baalu also objected to the transfer of Chief Secretary Muruganandam. He stated that no reasons were cited in the ECI's order and that no major political party had raised complaints against the outgoing Chief Secretary. He questioned the rationale behind the transfer, calling it "arbitrary and unreasonable".

The DMK has requested the ECI to revoke the order and reinstate Muruganandam as Chief Secretary, noting that the officer plays a crucial role in overseeing day-to-day governance, especially when the political leadership is engaged in election campaigning.

In a separate letter, Baalu objected to the appointment of Mittal as Director General of DVAC, arguing that the vigilance body had no direct role in the conduct of elections.

He alleged bias, claiming Mittal's social media activity indicates proximity to the BJP and RSS. He wrote that the post should be held by an officer of "impeccable integrity and impartiality". The DMK warned that it would pursue appropriate legal action if the poll body failed to withdraw the orders.

Several senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP (Law & Order), DVAC Chief, and multiple city police commissioners, have been transferred. The Election Commission's action comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections that are scheduled on April 23.

The Election Commission has appointed Saikumar as Chief Secretary, K Manivasan as Home Secretary, and Sandeep Rairathore as the new police chief.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, had earlier urged the poll body to transfer top officials, alleging they were acting in favour of the DMK-an allegation denied by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly condemned the move. In a post on X, he described the transfer of Chief Secretary Muruganandam as a "one-sided and excessive political action" by the Election Commission.