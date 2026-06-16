Poll Body Begins Month-Long Electoral Roll Revision In Andhra Pradesh

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has begun across Andhra Pradesh, covering nearly 4.16 crore voters in all 28 districts and 175 Assembly constituencies. The month-long enumeration drive started on June 15 and will continue until July 14.

Announcing the launch, Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav said the exercise is being carried out per directions issued by the Election Commission of India under constitutional and legal provisions governing electoral rolls.

As part of the revision, every voter whose name was on the electoral roll as of May 25, 2026, will receive a unique, partially pre-filled Enumeration Form (EF). Election officials said all forms have already been printed and distribution has commenced across the State.

"Distribution of EFs has already begun in all 28 districts," Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav siad.

On the first day alone, 4,12,384 forms were distributed, while 4,115 forms were digitised.

To ensure smooth implementation, more than 46,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), nearly 69,000 Booth Level Agents (BLAs), 175 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 1,076 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and 28 District Election Officers (DEOs) have been deployed.

Officials said BLOs will visit households at least three times during the enumeration period to distribute and collect the forms, making the process accessible and voter-friendly.

"BLOs will go house-to-house at least thrice for the distribution and collection of Enumeration Forms," the CEO Said.

Voters can verify their details and those of their family members through the Election Commission's voter services portal before filling out the forms. Assistance is also available through the 'Book-a-Call with BLO' feature on the ECINet app and the toll-free voter helpline 1950.

The Election Commission expects the intensive revision exercise to help update and strengthen the accuracy of the electoral rolls ahead of future elections.

While the enumeration drive began across the State, the opposition YSR Congress Party has called for close monitoring of the Special Intensive Revision process.

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked party workers to ensure that genuine voters are not removed from electoral rolls, while party has sought greater transparency and safeguards against wrongful deletions.